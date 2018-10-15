Mutodi Eats Humble Pie As Mutsvangwa Intervenes

Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Energy Mutodi, was today left with an egg on the face after his boss, Monica Mutsvangwa intervened and called for a meeting to restrain him from fighting with the Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) owner, Trevor Ncube.

Mutodi and Ncube last week engaged in a war of words with the former threatening to instruct government departments not to advertise in all AMH newspapers.

Ncube on the other hand fingered Mutodi after newspapers belonging to his stable were torched by suspected Zanu PF thugs.

But following a meeting between the two in the company of Mutsvangwa and Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana, the two found each other and attended a media briefing held soon after.

Mutodi later took to Twitter to announce that he had buried the hatchet with Ncube.

“I have buried the hatchet with my brother @ TrevorNcube in the good spirit of our new 2nd Republic. A friendship built after a fight is long-lasting,” Mutodi said.

Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa has committed to open up the media space while taking on board viewpoints of all stakeholders in the formulation of media policies.

This is a major climbdown from the former President Robert Mugabe era, marked by the enactment of draconian legislation including the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) and Broadcasting Services Act (BSA).

“We are opening the Media Space and the airwaves for Zimbabwe’s plural views to find channels of outlet. This ministry is going to have an Open Door Policy. As long as your ideas add value to the national interest, everyone will be seen and be heard,” said Mutsvangwa.

She added that her ministry which stands as the responsive arm of government, will allow and promote divergent view points in the interest of the nation.

“We will continue to engage all stakeholders and listen to their views and take them on board as we formulate the media policy suitable for the New Dispensation and the Second Republic.

“Let the media criticise where wrong has happened and let them lead in the celebrations of national culture and national achievements. This ministry wants dynamism in the promotion of people’s rights as well as national sovereignty,” said Mutsvangwa.