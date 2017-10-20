Kwese TV comes to Mutare

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe last week launched its Kwese TV in Mutare at a colourful ceremony as the company seeks to expand its footprint as a satellite and broadcasting network. Addressing over 150 high valued customers and invited guests, Econet Mutare general manager Mr Parshon Muranganwa said the introduction of Kwese TV would create job opportunities for a lot of people in Manicaland.

“Finally Kwese TV is here in Mutare, and it will create so many opportunities for the locals. We have tried by all means to accommodate each and every person on our programming. We have 65 channels,” he said.

Kwese TV set top boxes are being sold for $49 with free installation for a 20km radius, within 48 hours. Mr Muranganwa said the monthly subscription has been set at $29 for good quality programming and five free channels.

“We have the Kwese Prime, Kwese Stories, Kwese Family, Kwese Movie, Kwese Knowledge, Kwese Kids, Kwese INC and Kwese Sports to cater for the interests of all our clients,” he said.

Mr Muranganwa said Kwese is currently working on screening the English Premiership League matches which he said the majority of viewers are interested in watching. He also added that they have secured the rights to screen the World Cup in 2018. Kwese is accepting payment using bond notes, EcoCash and bank transfers.

“Kwese TV’s proposition is not only that you can pay directly at any Econet shop, but also that you can easily do so with bond notes and EcoCash,” he added. – Manica Post