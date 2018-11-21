Kwese iflix tops in Africa

ECONET’S Kwese iflix, Africa’s game-changing digital entertainment platform, took centre stage at AfricaCom — the largest telecoms, media, and technology event in Africa — this year winning ‘best innovation in digital entertainment’.

The award was presented by Balancing Act chief executive officer, Russell Southward.

The awards, which were held in Cape Town, South Africa, honoured pioneering service providers and operators who are leading digital inclusion, connectivity and digital development on the African continent.

Winners were selected by an independent panel of industry experts who judged the entries based on innovation, financial performance, technology, market leadership and corporate governance.

“We are honoured to have been selected as the best innovation in digital Entertainment, especially among a strong field of innovative offerings and industry players,” Kwesé iflix chief executive, Mayur Patel, commented.

“Africa is one of the most dynamic, competitive and rapidly growing regions in the world. As the mobile streaming entertainment industry evolves, innovation is critical to survival and growth.

“It is our deep dedication to innovation that has allowed us to break free from the traditional VOD model and create a truly localised entertainment service for our local customers in each of our African markets.”

Patel said the award was a testament to the hard work and dedication of all their in-country teams whose collective focus on consumer innovation and engagement, to better serve customers, was aimed at revolutionising entertainment on the African continent.

Econet Media’s Liquid Telecom took home ‘best network improvement, accolade for the completion of the Cape to Cairo fibre route while Econet’s Cassava Fintech and Mahindra Comviva were awarded the ‘fintech innovation award’ for EcoCash merchant payments.