International media stampede to interview Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is currently in New York for the UN General Assembly, had a busy schedule with international media stampeding for interviews with him.

Day Two of President Mnangagwa’s stay New York saw him granting interviews to various global media houses, including CNN’s Christian Amanpour and the Bloomberg newspapers.

They wanted to know what the new political dispensation is Zimbabwe is all about and what the government is focusing on.

They also asked about the recent harmonised elections and some past issues.

President Mnangagwa is also expected to address a Zimbabwe investor forum to market investment opportunities in the country, an exercise that the President has been undertaking since he assumed office.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya are expected to meet business people at Wall Street this evening.