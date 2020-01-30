DJ Otis Fraser quits Star FM

Zimbabwe’s veteran turntablist Otis Fraser more affectionately known as The Flow on radio has resigned from Star FM amid frustration.

The Flow was affected by several reshuffles which relegated him from the roster to being a standby DJ whenever there was a live broadcast.

Even then, during his three-hour slots mostly on weekends, the shows would be cut short to pave way for improtu talk shows and apostolic church services.

Frustration got the better of him after he was moved to Capitalk, a talk radio station under the Zimpapers radio services led by Comfort Mbofana.

This followed Star FM’s inconsistency in programming whereby the management pander to the whims of church leaders and prophets who now use radio to lure unsuspecting congregants.

The Flow has been off air since last year leaving his legion of listeners with no choice but to follow him to Evitro Club in Belgravia where he played old skool music on rotation with other heavy hitters the likes of Kaycee the Gigmaster and Tich Mataz.

In an interview with Mbofana, he confirmed that The Flow had resigned from Star FM.

“He left last year. He wanted to do other things, personal business,” he said.

When pressed to comment further on why they had moved him to Capitalk Radio, Mbofana said: “We deploy personnel within the radio broadcasting division periodically.”

For the past three weeks The Flow was a no show at Evitro and Mataz confirmed he had left for Botswana where previously, he was not only celebrated but appreciated.

Mataz, then General Manager of Star FM when it launched in 2012, gave the radio station its signature template whereby all the heavy hitters occupied the popular slots.

Mbofana and his sidekick Zam used to host the Breakfast Club, while the ladies Iyati and Mai Judah hosted the Breeze before DJ Munya presented the The Crossover christened TXO by Alkanemo.

Tich Mataz was the main man on the Drive Time before The Flow took over.

Nowadays Star FM is no longer sounding the same with noisemakers dominating the airwaves.