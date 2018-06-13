Zimbabwe want economy with hope – Mnangagwa

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the Zimbabwe that citizens want is one full of hope, where there is abundant investment and opportunities.

Speaking in Harare this afternoon at the commissioning of Pepsi Zimbabwe Manufacturing Company’s plant, Mnangagwa said his government is committed to continuously improve the investment climate in the country.

“We celebrate companies like yours, helping us to create employment in the Zimbabwean economy. Thank you for partnering Zimbabwe in its quest to develop. This is the Zimbabwe we want, a country full of hope where companies and firms are being established,” he said.

The President also said he is elated to note that competitors in the beverages sector have started reducing prices, since Pepsi began operations in Zimbabwe.

He commended universities for producing graduates capable of fitting into the industry after he met three ladies employed by the Pepsi plant who studied at UZ, NUST and MSU.

Also commending the state of the art machinery he saw when he toured the Pepsi plant, CMnangagwa said this investment is in sync with the thrust to modernise local industries.

He then urged prospective local and foreign investors to form joint ventures to enhance competitiveness, and to be good corporate citizens who care about the community which they operate in.

On improving the investment climate, President Mnangagwa urged Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa to consider incentives for investors, such as tax breaks, saying this will attract more investors.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Mike Bimha said the coming on board of Pepsi has brought about fresh and necessary competition in Zimbabwe’s beverages market.

Pepsi Zimbabwe General Manager, Mr Fungayi Murawa weighed in saying communication between industry and the government is key to create a conducive environment for investment and growth.

“Since we entered into the market, prices began to tumble,” Murawa added.

During the ceremony, the Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr R Masakui, also spoke highly of the excellent relations between Zimbabwe and India.

He said President Mnangagwa’s commitment to free, fair and credible elections has the support of India, adding that his country will always support Zimbabwe across all spheres.

11 employees were honoured at the ceremony for their commitment to the company since its establishment and were presented with certificates and other tokens of appreciation.

The event ended with President Mnangagwa presiding over a truck-waiving ceremony. – ZBC