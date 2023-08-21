The citizens of Zimbabwe have lost confidence in the ruling party. Poverty levels remain high and there aren’t any poverty reduction strategies beyond populist propaganda at election time. Those in power know what needs to be done to make things right for everyone but their priorities are self-centred and to the detriment of peace, service delivery and national development.

In Zimbabwe, the people trusted to steer the ship say the right things in public but privately move in the opposite direction. There is hidden but known plunder by those in government. The state is the major source of wealth the country and so joining the ruling party and or the government becomes a prudent financial decision for an individual looking to secure their future. As a result, politics in Zimbabwe has become a means to an end for people, rather than the nation.

As well as rampant patronage, Zimbabwe has an entitlement crisis. There are people who think they deserve certain benefits because they participated in the liberation war or because they support the ruling party. It is understandable to show respect to those who liberated the country, but the sign of true patriotism is doing the right thing for the country not demanding spoils from a long ago fought war.

ZANU PF refused to transition from being a liberation party to a full-fledged democracy in order to keep hold of power. Even in the face of clear incompetencies, the party’s reference point is always the liberation struggle and sanctions imposed in 2002. Authoritarian discipline has remained the modus operandi. ZANU PF cadres perceived to be in the wrong basket are ruthlessly dealt with while opposition supporters are seen as enemies of the state and people’s civil, political, and economic rights are suppressed.

Reform benefits everyone