Red Rock Resources eyes export market through Zimbabwe subsidiary

Red Rock Resources PLC has opened discussions with sales agents in China for the sale of lithium ores through the exploration and development company’s Zimbabwe-based subsidiary African Lithium Resources.

A potential contract miner and partner has sent an experienced South African consultant geologist who conducted due diligence at Africa Lithium’s locations in Zimbabwe.

Dirk Benade, a geologist with 50 years worth of experience, has been engaged as the owner’s representative and a director of Africa Lithium.

Benade was managing director of AIM-listed African Gold and senior geologist of African Consolidated Resources from the time of its AIM listing in 2006 up to 2008.

Red Rock chairman Andrew Bell commented: “Regulatory changes over recent months mean that we are focused on sales to the export market, which realise higher prices but require some combination of selective mining and beneficiation.

“Dirk comes to us highly recommended and his depth of experience and knowledge and international business background makes him a good complement to our enthusiastic local team.”

