Zimbabwe Inflation Falls To 194.07 Percent

Zimbabwe’s annual inflation shed 145.85 percentage points in April to close the month at 94.70 percent as the rate of increase in the price of goods and services continues to slow down, data released this Saturday show.
Inflation stood at 240.55 percent in March.
The month-on-month inflation rate shed 0.67 percent to close April at 1.58 percent from the March 2021 rate of 2.25 percent.
However, the blended Consumer Price Index (CPI) the month ending April 2021 stood at 113.57 compared to last month’s 112.51.
The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) said in their latest update:
Consumer Price Index, April 2021
The month-on-month inflation rate in April 2021 was 1.58 percent shedding 0.67 percentage points on the March 2021 rate of 2.25 percent.
The year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of April 2021 as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 194.07 percent.
The CPI for the month ending April 2021 stood at 2, 803.57 compared to 2, 759.83 in March 2021, and 953.36 in April 2020.
Blended Consumer Price Index- April 2021
The month-on-month inflation rate in April 2021 was 0.94 percent shedding 0.15 percentage points on the March 2021 rate of 1.09 percent.
The year on year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of April 2021 as measured by the all items blended Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 94.70 percent
The blended CPI for the month ending April 2021 stood at 113.57 compared to 112.51 in March 2021 and 58.33 in April 2020.