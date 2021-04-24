Zimbabwe Inflation Falls To 194.07 Percent

Zimbabwe’s annual inflation shed 145.85 percentage points in April to close the month at 94.70 percent as the rate of increase in the price of goods and services continues to slow down, data released this Saturday show.

Inflation stood at 240.55 percent in March.

The month-on-month inflation rate shed 0.67 percent to close April at 1.58 percent from the March 2021 rate of 2.25 percent.

However, the blended Consumer Price Index (CPI) the month ending April 2021 stood at 113.57 compared to last month’s 112.51.

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) said in their latest update:

Consumer Price Index, April 2021