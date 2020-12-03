Video: ‘Biti knows nothing, he destroyed the economy’ – Prof Mthuli Ncube

Mthuli Ncube, the Finance and Economic Development Minister, has lambasted former Treasury boss Tendai Biti saying the latter is completely misinformed and is out of touch since he is no longer in the job.

Ncube claimed that Zimbabwe’s banking sector currently holds US$1.5 billion in hard cash whereas, during Biti’s time as Finance Minister during the GNU era, banks held only US$40 million.

Ncube said he has done the exact opposite of what Biti did and there is evidence to show that what is being done now is exactly what the doctor has ordered as there are more locally manufactured goods.

Watch the video below: