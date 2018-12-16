Transitional Stabilisation Programme Priority Projects

The Transitional Stabilisation Programme Reforms Agenda to conscientise the public on the Government’s new economic trajectory.

Given their contribution to long-term economic growth, economic enablers will be prioritised during the Programme period together with investments that improve the social well-being of citizens.

Energy: Investments to maximise domestic generation capacity at the lowest social, environmental and economic cost from all sources will be pursued. This includes upgrading the transmission infrastructure to ensure that electricity generated is delivered to consumers with minimal losses. The Rural Electrification Fund will be strengthened to ensure empowerment of rural communities through extension of the electricity grid to rural service centres, business centres, growth points, households, schools and clinics.

Power Generation

Kariba South expansion, successfully completed with a capacity of 300 MW. Hwange Unit 7 and 8;

US$1,5 billion construction project to add 600 MW to the national grid. Ground breaking ceremony held on 27 June 2018, marking commencement of works expected to take 42 months.

Batoka Hydro-Electric Scheme: Feasibility studies, project engineering and legal assessments completed in 2016. Principles for the US$4,5 billion project agreed on by Zambia and Zimbabwe. Expressions of interest received to develop the 1 600 MW Power Project along Zambezi River. Project will ease power shortages in Zambia and Zimbabwe, with potential to supply other regional countries. Batoka Project is being implemented under the auspices of the ZRA, a bi-national organisation, mandated to operate, monitor and maintain the Kariba Dam Complex as well as exploit the full potential of the Zambezi River.

Project specifications indicate the Scheme will be undertaken on a Build, Operate and Transfer basis upstream of the Kariba Dam Hydro-electric Scheme. The proposed scheme includes a 181-metre-High Roller Compacted Concrete Gravity Arch Dam, Radial Gated Crest type spillway, two underground Power Stations on each side of the river with four 200 MW turbines installed in each, giving a total capacity of 1 600 MW for the Scheme. The Scheme is designed as a run of the river scheme.

Three Small Thermals (Harare, Munyati, Bulawayo): Focus is on upgrading Harare and Bulawayo power plants by changing the boilers from old technology of coal-powered to fluidised bed combustion boiler technology which will improve on efficiency at a cost of US$265 million.

This investment will increase output from the current 30 MW to 90 MW for each plant.

Tugwi Mukosi: Completion of the Tugwi Mukosi Dam provides scope for a 15 MW power plant. Feasibility studies for the power plant completed. Civil works for power plant have commenced at a cost of US$9 million. Estimated cost for the power plant amounts to US$33 million. Other planned energy projects to be implemented through the IDBZ include the following: Manako (Osborne) Mini Hydro Electric Power, Rufaro Solar Energy, Harava Solar Energ, Odzani Mini Hydro Electric Power, Rooftop Solar Energy (Bulawayo, Harare and Kwekwe).

Solar

Solar is an alternative source of power, particularly for rural households in off-grid areas. It’s clean and environmentally friendly source of power also augments grid efforts to improve on access to energy supply. Adoption of the use of renewable energy sources through installing solar street lights along all rehabilitated roads across towns. The introduction of a solar lighting system is also a cost cutting measure.

Furthermore, increased reliance on solar energy will be boosted by local authorities’ requirements for all new housing development plans to embrace solar geysers. Leveraging on the Rural Electrification Fund, resources of US$50 million will be mobilised from the market in support of solar mini grid systems for targeted communities and small rural based business ventures.

Transmission Projects

Zimbabwe’s transmission infrastructure, besides rehabilitation, requires upgrading in support of new generation projects, providing electricity for new settlements as well as addressing changes in demand. Targeted projects during the plan period include the following:

Alaska-Karoi 85km 132kV line, with support of US$22 million from AfDB, is currently under implementation and expected to be completed in 2020. Atlanta-Mutoko 62km 132kV line, with support of US$13 million from AfDB, is expected to be complete in 2020. ZIZABONA — Linking Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia transmission networks at a cost of US$154 million. The first phase of the project relates to the construction of the 101km Hwange-Victoria Falls line, with support of US$33 million from AfDB and is expected to be complete in 2020.

US$32,8 million Emergency Power Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project under ZimFund targeting rehabilitation of transmission and distribution networks for Harare, Kwekwe, Gweru, Bulawayo and Mutare. These projects are expected to be complete by December 2018.

US$40 million has been earmarked for national grid extension to unserved rural communities throughout the country, drawing from the Rural Electrification Fund. Government and the African Development Bank are also finalising on the development of the US$14 million, 45km Tugwi-Masvingo 132 kV Transmission Line.

Water and Sanitation

By 2024 all sewer should be treated before being discharged to the environment, while 90 percent of urban dwellers should have access to safe drinking water. City fathers must plan for the growth in urban settlements by providing basic services and affordable housing for urban dwellers. All ongoing dam projects will be completed and measures put in place to ensure all water bodies are fully utilised.

The City of Harare will need to invest in new water sources from Kunzvi and Musami to supplement existing supplies. Furthermore, an amount of US$135 million is required for additional reservoirs for Caledonia, Hatcliffe, Warren Control and Southern as well as replacement of 100km distribution mains. Bulawayo City Council on the other hand, will prioritise water upgrades for Criterion, Rangemore, Cowdray Park as well as investments in prepaid water meters at a cost of US$83,5 million. The above is over and above the current support council is receiving from AfDB of US$34 million for the water and sewer upgrading project, under implementation which is expected to be complete by 2020.

With regards to the other local authorities, an amount of US$45 million will be earmarked towards addressing current challenges facing residents in accessing reliable water and sanitation services. During the plan period, the following water projects will also be prioritised: dam projects, comprising Causeway, Gwayi-Shangani and Marovanyati will be completed by 2019 at a cost of US$194,2 million, with measures being put in place to ensure the water is fully utilised.

Support of US$60 million will target execution of works for Chivhu, Semwa, Bindura and Tuli-Manyange dams.

Emergency Water Supply and Sanitation Rehabilitation Project under ZimFund, targeting Harare, Ruwa, Redcliff and Chitungwiza is under implementation and expected to be complete in 2018. Guruve, Lupane and Zimunya sewer and water upgrading works under ZIMREF are on-going and expected to be completed in 2018 at a cost of US$5,5 million. Through the IDBZ, Government will prioritise the completion of the Victoria Falls Municipality Water and Sanitation Project and the Chiredzi Town Council Water and Waste-Water Augmentation.

Additional boreholes will be constructed countrywide, through DDF and Zinwa, to ensure that rural households also have access to safe drinking water.

Transport and Communication

An efficient and adequate transport system is critical for the development of the country, providing access to markets including reducing regional disparities. The road, rail and air sub-sectors are critical in rapid industrialisation and agricultural advancement as they facilitate trade and movement of goods and people, hence, the need to rehabilitate and upgrade the current stock of assets.

Roads: AfDB and World Bank studies estimate US$5,5 billion needed to rehabilitate Zimbabwe’s entire road network.

Final take off of road projects that have been in the pipeline for over 30 years. Treasury funded road projects span across all projects, with Provincial Roads Engineers Departments receiving the largest funding since the turn of the Century, such that contractors are overwhelmed by work.

Government has been rehabilitating roads and bridges destroyed by Cyclone Dineo in 2017, through the Emergency Road Fund, while new and old projects are being fast-tracked under the auspices of the Department of Roads. Recovery of major bridges targeted. Through the fiscus, an amount of US$252 million has already been availed to the Department of Roads for the Roads Development Programme, targeting to re-establish trafficability on all State roads and set to complete the following: Roads Dualisation Mutare-Harare-Gweru-Bulawayo Dualisation.

Phased approach earmarked upon, with Harare-Marondera and Harare-Selous portions in progress. 10km Karina Garage in Norton to Toll Gate almost complete by August 2018 at a cost of US$1,2 million per kilometre. Department of Roads is working with local companies after receiving US$8 million from Government, while works on a 10km project after the Norton Toll Gate has also begun. The project currently employs about 120 causal workers, of which 55 are women. Road designs are in place for the project up to Selous Roundabout.

The project is wholly funded by Treasury. A survey team is on the ground and by end of 2018, Government will have designs up to Chegutu for a higher standard road which is very durable with asphalt overlay. For the period to December 2019, an amount of US$47,4 million will be earmarked towards the dualisation up to chainage 73+700 to Bromley and up to chainage 68+200 along Harare-Gweru road.

Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Dualisation: A new contractor from China is being engaged for the dualisation of the Harare-Beitbridge and Harare-Chirundu highways after failure by Geiger International to achieve financial close.

Meanwhile, implementation of works for the improvement of steep gradients around the Makuti Escapement on the Makuti-Chirundu section will benefit from the US$21 million grant extended by Japan. This should reduce the final cost of rehabilitating the Harare-Chirundu section of the North-South corridor. The grant agreement with Japan was signed on June 19 2018. This targets upgrading 6,5km through provision of overtaking lanes between Marongora- Hells Gate on the Chirundu-Makuti highway. – Sunday Mail