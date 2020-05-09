South Africa to put lid on employment of migrant workers

South African government will soon put a law that restricts employers from employing a certain percentage of foreigners.

Employment and labour director-general Thobile Lamati told South African MPs that, “What could happen is that where there are areas where there is preference for foreign nationals, for instance restaurants, the minister would most probably determine that in this sector, only this percentage of foreign nationals will be allowed to work.

“This is not a new thing. It happens all over the world. It is part of labour market employment policies. We think that employment policy will go a long way in addressing the number of challenges we have in the labour market.”

South African media have also reported that Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi said it was well known that in agriculture, restaurants and the private security and hospitality industries that employers preferred to hire foreign nationals.