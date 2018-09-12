Sipepa-Nkomo endorses Mnanagwa, quits politics

BULAWAYO – Former National People’s Party (NPP) Vice President Dr Sipepa Nkomo has endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership, as he announced his retirement from active politics at his Bulawayo base this Tuesday.

The nomadic former NPP vice president who at one time was MDC-T national chairman, has resigned from politics, a game that he says he had played for 58 years, and in a move that further exposes the MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa’s lies to the world.

Mr Chamisa through his official twitter handle had posted a picture with the former NPP leader and some of the MDC-Alliance leaders with a caption, “growing stronger, bigger and better…with VP Mudzuri and chairman Komichi at Morgan Tsvangirai House, party HQ welcoming former NPP leaders VP Sipepa Nkomo, spokesperson Jefferson Chitando and others who are coming in to join the party of excellence, the MDC,”.

The caption insinuated that the two former NPP leaders had dumped their party to re-join MDC-Alliance.

However, addressing journalists at his Bulawayo base, Dr Nkomo sang from a different hymn as he said he is done with politics following his party’s dismal performance in the July 30 harmonised elections and that he only visited the opposition leaders to bid farewell.

“I can confirm that we had a photo taken when I visited the MDC leaders at their offices…. However, I wish to put it on record that I have not re-joined the MDC. Two weeks ago I announced my intention to retire from politics. I was the vice president of the NPP and I take full responsibility for the dismal performance in elections. I went to MDC to facilitate a linkage between some members of NPP and the MDC-T as I bid farewell to active politics,” said Dr Sipepa-Nkomo.

It’s not the first time that Mr Chamisa has been found lying on a public platform as in the run up to elections, he repeatedly misrepresented facts resulting in BBC host Stephen Sucker taking him to task over some of his misrepresentations and lies.

The former Minister of Water Resources Development and Management in the inclusive government heaped praises on President Mnangagwa’s leadership style and choice of cabinet while emphasizing the need for people to give him a chance to develop the nation.

“I am happy that he is bringing in a new management style. He is bringing in a new culture. You can tell even with some of the characters in his cabinet. I am particularly impressed with his choice of Mthuli Ncube as Finance Minister. If he listens, we could move steps going forward…However, I personally think he should not listen to the politburo for direction. It doesn’t sound tight…,” he added.

On the purported mock inauguration of Chamisa slated for Saturday, Dr Nkomo says such antics are unnecessary as the ruling by the Constitutional Court is irreversible while urging Zimbabweans to come together for the development of the country. -ZBC