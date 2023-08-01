Mwonzora targets US$100 billion economy, end isolation

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader Douglas Mwonzora has launched the party’s manifesto promising to create a US$100 billion economy by 2024, end Zimbabwe’s international isolation, and ensure free, fair, and credible elections.

Launching the manifesto at the party headquarters in Harare, yesterday, Mwonzora said his government will bring everlasting peace, tranquillity and tolerance.

“For the record, the MDC does not support sanctions against Zimbabwe but the difference between MDC and ZANU-PF is that the MDC is going to do those that caused sanctions to go. And those people that imposed sanctions have put their conditions and one of the conditions is that we must have free, fair and credible elections. Therefore, the MDC government shall ensure free, fair and credible elections,” he said.

He also pledged to “strive to make sure that the people’s rights are respected,” and that there will be “no human rights violations under our government.”

The MDC-T leader said the party will provide free education from grade 1 to form 4, and student educational support through loans, grants, and scholarships for tertiary education.

He also said his government will make maternity care completely free.

Mwonzora promised to provide interest-free loans to people who want to start small businesses, including the youth, women, and people with disabilities. He also said his government will introduce subsidies to reduce the prices of imports, including fertilizer.

The MDC-T leader said his government will revise the allowances of pensioners, including war veterans.

“The plight of our pensioners including war veterans leaves a lot to be desired for that reason we are going to completely revise and recalibrate the pensioners so that our people can live off their pensions. We have good news for the war collaborators. Their payments have only been promises, we are going to actualize the payments of their gratuities because they contribute to the independence of this country,” he said.

He also said his government will compensate both white and black farmers who were displaced during the land reform program.

“This government has concluded a deal where it is compensating only white farmers, for the avoidance of doubt we support the compensation of all farmers, of all people who were disposed of land, be they white or black, we want compensation for black farmers too. The MDC is of the view that land reform must be detribalized, depoliticized,” he said.

Mwonzora said the MDC-T is “committed to building a better Zimbabwe for all.” He urged Zimbabweans to vote for the party in the upcoming elections.

