Inflation to end year at 60 percent, Zimbabwe’s central bank says

HARARE – The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe forecasts annual inflation will end the year between 58% and 60%, according to its latest monetary policy statement.

On December 3, the RBZ’s monetary policy committee voted to maintain the bank’s policy rate at 60% and the medium-term bank accommodation facility interest rate at 40%. Reserve requirements and deposit rates were also left unchanged.

RBZ governor John Mangudya said previous monetary policy action had helped to stabilise the exchange rate and domestic

