Biti issues “detailed” response to RBZ Monetary policy

February 19, 2020 Staff Reporter Economic Analysis, Headlines 0

MDC Alliance Spokesperson Tendai Biti speaks during a press conference on June 1, 2018 where he announced that Zimbabwe's opposition parties are calling for electoral reforms ahead of the July 30 general elections and that there will be street demonstrations in the capital Harare on June 5. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA

TOP MDC politician and ex-Finance Minister Tendai Biti has told Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya to consider shutting his mouth than make a fool of himself through presenting a meaningless monetary policy statement.

This comes after the central bank chief on Monday took time to present his statement which, according to observers, was less inspiring considering the country’s myriad problems, a result of government’s muddled up economic policies.

Biti took it to Twitter Tuesday to dismiss Mangudya’s monetary statement, particularly on the inflation figures.



