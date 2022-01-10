Analysts welcome domestic capital formation statistics

ZIMBABWE’s capital generation capacity has been described as a sustainable way of propelling the economy towards vision 2030.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) annual report indicates that level of domestic capital formation was above 2 billion United States dollars at the end of 2021.

The surge in national output is also corresponding well with national income statistics, a key indicator of how the economy is developing.

Critically, Zimbabwe has recorded an increase in real savings from 1.2 billion United States dollars in 2020 to 1.9 billion United States dollars in 2021.

It is against this encouraging context that economic analysts have warmed to the sustainable economic development trajectory that the country finds itself in.

“Generally the increase in gross domestic capital formation will translate to real investments such this is great news for the country going forward,” said Kipson Gundani an Economist.

“Zimbabwe has been on a recovery path and the signs are now that we are primed for growth as being spelt out by these fundamentals which are now in place,” said Christopher Mugaga ZNCC CEO.

With the current macroeconomic stability, Zimbabwe is expected to meet a 5,5 percent economic growth target. – ZBC