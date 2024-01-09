10 African countries with the highest GDP growth forecast in 2024 – IMF

In 2023, Africa dealt with some serious economic challenges that shook the continent’s development. The ups and downs in global commodity prices, political events, supply and demand changes, and economic uncertainties, made a bunch of countries vulnerable to external shocks.

On one side of the coin, the depreciation of African currencies against major currencies, particularly the US dollar, turned into a major headache affecting trade balances, inflation rates, and what people could buy with their money. Countries like Nigeria, Kenya, and Zambia saw their currencies take a beating, dropping by double-digit percentages.