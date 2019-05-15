Zimbabwean pilot held in SA port city after drunkenly driving into pedestrians

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa – South African police have named the driver of a vehicle which mowed down two pedestrians and collided with four stationary vehicles in Port Elizabeth’s Beachfront on Sunday morning as a 31-year-old Zimbabwean pilot.

Kelvin Zirema has been charged with culpable homicide and drunk driving after a Nigerian man died after being run over.

The 36-year-old Anthony Agbo had only been in South Africa for two days when he came across Zirema’s speeding Audi A4.

Zirema drove into Agbo and a 26-year-old woman from Zwide, who has not been named. The woman lost her left leg and is still in hospital, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Naidu said Zirema then lost control of the vehicle and collided into four stationary cars parked near the Humewood Hotel.

The helicopter pilot allegedly fled the scene but was arrested shortly afterwards.

Zirema, who works at a helicopter charter and flight school in Port Elizabeth, is back in court on Thursday where he is expected to apply for bail.

Source: ZimLive