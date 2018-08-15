SA police foil attempt to smuggle into Zimbabwe a Ford Ranger wrapped in jiggies

POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA – You really couldn’t make it up.

Police in South Africa on Tuesday night intercepted a cross-border transport operator, popularly known as malayitsha, trying to smuggle a stolen Ford Ranger into Zimbabwe.

The Ranger – believed to have been stolen in Johannesburg – had been loaded onto a trailer, which was being pulled by a white pick-up truck.

To disguise the stolen cargo, bed linen, maize meal, snack packs (jiggies) and a heavy duty sail were tucked on the sides, back and top to give an impression that the trailer was filled with household goods.

Police made the find when they stopped the pick-up truck at Westenburg, just outside Polokwane in Limpopo Province.

Four men have been arrested and are expected to appear in court soon.