ZSE opens week higher on Delta and Econet

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange industrial opened the week higher, advancing 0,12 percent to settle at 532,17 points while the mining index remained flat at 138,12 points.

Market capitalisation stood at $15 billion,while market turnover amounted to $19,7 million.

Delta added 0,24 percent to settle at 320,97 cents while mobile operator, Econet advanced 0,15 percent to settle at 186,27 cents

Retail operator, OK and Seedco added 1,39 percent and 0,18 percent to trade at 27 cents and 320,57 cents respectively.

TSL added 12,63 percent to trade at 45,05 cents.

Partially offsetting the gains recorded by the mainstream index, Simbisa eased 0,37 percent to settle at 67,75 cents while OML eased 0,05 percent to settle at 1.430

Padenga eased 0,80 percent to settle at 80,85 cents while Zimpapers eased 15,03 percent to settle at 1,30 cents.

Meikles also eased 13,64 percent to settle at 38 cents.

All mining counters Bindura, Hwange, FalGold and RioZim remained unchanged at 5 cents, 2,20 cents, 3,80 cents and 119,75 cents in that order.

Foreigners were net buyers in the day, buying shares worth $10,4 million compared to sales worth $6,2 million. – Source