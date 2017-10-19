ZSE back in black after one day wobble

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange mainstream index on Thursday recovered 0,25 percent to 517,23 points but the mining index continued to slip, coming off by 3,81 percent to 128,05 points.

Market capitalisation stood at $14,6 billion while a total turnover of $8,9 million was recorded in the day.

Delta gained 0,06 percent to trade at 306,18 cents while telecoms giant, Econet advanced 1,35 percent to settle at 183,57 cents.

Old Mutual eased 0,18 percent to trade at 1,420 cents.

BAT, National Foods, OK Zimbabwe share price remained unchanged at 3,560 cents, 750 cents and 25 cents respectively.

Meikles, NMB and Dairibord advanced 16,49 percent, 5,56 percent and 1,45 percent to settle at 40,77 cents, 9,5 cents and 17,5 cents respectively.

Brick maker, Willdale gained 6,67 percent to close at 0,8 cents in the day.

Partially offsetting the gains recorded in the day, Padenga Holdings, AFDS and Axia shed 5,28 percent, 0,33 percent and 0,04 percent to settle at 80,51 cents, 190 cents and 28 cents in that order.

On the resources space, Bindura eased 17,07 percent to close at 4,42 cents, offsetting the gain recorded by Riozim which advanced 2,44 percent to trade at 112,94 cents..

Foreigners were net sellers in the day disposing shares worth $2,9 million compared to buys worth $2 million.