Zimbabwean equities full year financial results in progress

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed companies have started working on their full year audited financial accounts for the just ended year ahead of their release by April.

The audited financial statements are mainly for several listed firms in the fields of banking, agro-processing, mining, retail and distribution and real estate.

An equity sales trader with HIS Securities, Mrs Tatenda Makoni outlined the importance of the full year state of financial accounts in determining growth of industry.

“Based on half year results for 2021 there is further expectation of better results but y lets wait and see how the results will shape up,” she said.

University of Zimbabwe Business School Chairman Dr Nyasha Kaseke explained factors that are likely to influence the looming balance sheet, income and cash flow statements of the listed companies.

“Inflation levels, exchange rate systems a bumper harvest, the impact of the auction system, Covid- 19, stability trends, project uptake will also have a direct bearing on the audited accounts,” explained Kaseke.

Under the regulatory authorities directive listed companies are entitled to release their financial statements to the public in order to help investors in assessing the level of viability and future prospects.