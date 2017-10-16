Zimbabwe Stock Exchange opens week higher

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange opened the week on a high note adding 1.45 percent to close at 512.67 points.

Market capitalisation rose 1.37 percent to $14.5 billion from $14.3 billion on Friday.

Market turnover amounted to $4.8 million.

NicozDiamond led the gainers pack, advancing 20 percent to settle at 4.8 cents ,while FML added 11.111 percent to settle 20 cents.

Delta advanced 4.66 percent to trade at 303.42 percent.

Econet added 0.4 percent to settle at 180.76 cents.

Seedco also added 0.17 percent to settle at 290 cents.

Hippo advanced 3.9 percent to settle at 156.92 cents, while FBC advanced 3.8 percent to settle 24.93 cents.

BAT eased 0.02 percent to settle at 3 560 cents ,while Innscor eased 0.14 to settle 178.25 cents.

ZPI and Dairibord limited eased 0.76 percent and 1.65 percent to settle 2.58 cents and 17.21 cents respectively.

OK Zimbabwe eased 3.3 percent to settle 29 cents.

The mining index lost 4.92 percent to close at 134.44 points weighed down by Bindura which eased 13.75 percent to settle at 5.52 cents.

FalGold, Hwange and RioZim remained unchanged at previous trading prices.

Foreigners disposed shares worth $3.04 million compared to sales of $3.02 million. – The Source