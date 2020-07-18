Old Mutual caught up in another storm in Malawi

THE embattled South African financial and insurance giant Old Mutual Investment Group has been accused of ‘corporate sabotage’ over the sale of FDH Bank shares after it released a report telling its pensioners not to purchase the shares even though Old Mutual holds shareholding in FDH Bank.

Old Mutual is going through turbulent times. The company in the last couple of months has been going through a bitter court room fallout with its former Chief Executive Peter Moyo. In Zimbabwe Old Mutual is also accused of involved in externalising capital and fueling black market activities. The ruling party Zanu PF has called for its de-listing from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

According to a Malawian publication The Nyasa Times, one of the Old Mutual pensioners said Old Mutual released an analysis of the FDH Bank Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the shares on 9th July 2020 where it advised against the purchase of the shares through IPO at K10 per share saying the price is ‘significantly’ over-valued.

Old Mutual again released another report on Thursday 16th July 2020, just a day before the close of IPO which again advised against buying the shares.

The livid pensioner who shared the two reports with us said he noticed that in the first report, Old Mutual ‘conveniently’ forgot to declare its interest as a shareholder of FDH Bank but did so in the second report released on 16th July 2020 including that they are currently involved in discussions to increase their holding in FDH Bank.