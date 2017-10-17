Market-wide interest maintains ZSE momentum

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, industrial index went further up by 0,85 percent to 517,02 points on Tuesday while the mining index added a marginal 0,03 percent to 134,48 points.

Market capitalisation rose to $14,6 billion while market turnover amounted to $4,4million.

The largest company by market capitalisation, Delta added 0,33 percent to settle at 304,45 cents while Econet advanced 0,13 percent to settle at 181 cents.

OK added 0,03 percent to settle at 28,99 cents.

Nampak Zimbabwe led the gainers pack,advancing 20 percent to settle at 17,40 cents.

ZB financial holdings and National Foods advanced 14,29 percent and 8,54 percent to settle at 40,00 cents and 750 cents respectively.

Hippo Valley and FML advanced 7,06 percent and 6,60 percent to settle at 168 cents and 21,32 cents respectively.

Star Africa eased 4 percent to settle 2,40 cents, while Axia eased 1,52 percent to settle at 28,50 cents.

Old Mutual eased 0,20 percent to settle at and 1,420.11 cents.

Innscor eased 0,07 percent to settle at 178,13 cents.

The mining index recovered 0,03 percent to close at 134,48 points after RioZim gained 0,22 percent to close at 110,25 cents while Bindura lost a marginal 0,36 percent to settle at 5,50 cents. Falgold and Hwange remained unchanged at 2,01 cents and 3,74 cents respectively.

Foreigners were net sellers in the day disposing shares worth $2,1 million compared to buys worth $1,6 million. – Source