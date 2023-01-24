GetBucks to delist from ZSE

GETBUCKS Financial Services has announced plans to delist from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

The company had earlier indicated plans to migrate some of its shares to the United States-dollar denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

In a recent cautionary statement, GetBucks company secretary Mr Michael Munemo said: “Further to the cautionary announcement dated December 20, 2022 advising of termination of the process of migration of the company’s listed securities from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange to the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, shareholders are advised that the company is now considering a full delisting of its securities on the ZSE.”

