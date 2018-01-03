Gains in delta helps Zimbabwe stocks recover

HARARE,– Gains in beverage maker, Delta lifted the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange All Shares Index by 0,41 percent to 98,25 points on Wednesday.

The industrial index advanced 0,42 percent to settle at 327,4 points while the mining index remained flat at 142,4 points.

The Top Ten index added 0,87 percent to trade at 97,88 points. Counters captured in the Top Ten index include Delta, Econet, Old Mutual, National Foods, Hippo, BAT, Simbisa, Seedco, Innscor and Padenga.

Delta added 3,33 percent to settle at 155 cents while Meikles gained 0,34 percent to trade at 29,5 cents.

Losses were in CBZ and OML which eased 19,67 percent and 2,05 percent to close at 12,05 cents and 460,38 cents respectively.

Market capitalisation stood at $9,29 billion in the day while turnover amounted to $348,812.

Foreigners purchased shares worth $175,705 compared to sales which amounted to $124,000.

The price of bitcoin rose 10 percent on the local exchange, Golix, to trade at $22,000. This represent a 49 percent premium on the global market price of $14,756.

Experts said the bitcoin will continue to trade at a significant premium locally relative to the international market because of the critical bank note shortage in the country. – Source