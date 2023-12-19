Econet scoops top ESG and and other honours at Capital Markets Awards

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the country’s leading telecommunications and technology company, has cemented its position as a champion for environmental responsibility as well as an effective investor communicator, bagging two prestigious awards at the Capital Markets Awards (CMA) last week.

Hosted by Business Weekly in partnership with Financial Markets Indaba, the Capital Markets Awards celebrate excellence in the financial and business sectors, recognising outstanding achievements in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, as well as honouring outstanding efforts in driving transparent and effective investor communication.

Econet was the winner in the ESG Award of the Year (Listed Entity) category, underscoring its leadership in environmental, social and governance excellence.

The company also secured the coveted Best Investor Communication award, further underlining its commitment to transparent and effective communication with its stakeholders.

“Being recognised as the company with the best ESG practices and being picked as the best investor communicator of the year in the listed companies category is a tremendous honour for us,” said Econet’s Media Relations and Corporate Communications chief, Mr Fungai Mandiveyi.

The ESG Award of the Year recognised Econet’s commitment to integrating ESG principles into its core business strategy.

The organizers said initiatives such as the use of solar-powered base stations, the adoption of renewable energy at all its main offices countrywide, and tree planting and reforestation efforts, demonstrate Econet’s proactive approach to environmental stewardship.

Additionally, the organizers said the company’s commitment to social responsibility is evident through its community development initiatives and focus on digital inclusion.

The Best Investor Communication award acknowledged Econet’s dedication to transparent and consistent communication with its shareholders, potential investors and the public at large.

The company employs a multi-pronged approach to its communication strategy, including comprehensive financial reporting, regular investor briefings and active engagement through various platforms.

The open and transparent communication inspires trust and confidence among stakeholders and investors.

Source: Business Weekly

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...