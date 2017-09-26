Delta, Econet lead ZSE surge

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange’s main industrial gained 2,25 percent on Tuesday to 390,01 points, buoyed by gains in heavyweights, Delta, Econet and Innscor.

The mining index also gained 1,7 percent to close at 108,88 points.

Market capitalisation stood at $11,04 billion while market turnover amounted to $7,6 million.

Beverage marker, Delta gained 5,33 percent to settle 252,65 cents.

Telecoms giant, Econet gained 0,36 percent to close at 80,52 cents while Innscor advanced 3,2 percent to settle at 149,61 cents.

National Foods gained 3,6 percent to settle at 503,4 cents while Padenga advanced 2,1 percent to close at day at 90 cents.

Cement maker PPC, subject of several takeover bids, advanced 15,47 percent to 114,12 cents while Zimre Holdings advanced 5,72 percent to two cents. Hippo gained 5,67 percent to settle at 142,66 cents.

Losses were in Ariston Holdings, which eased 10,60 percent to trade at 2,70 cents and Turnall which dropped 6,92 percent to trade at 1,21 cents.

On the mining space, Bindura gained 11,11 percent to settle at 4,25 cents while FalGold, Hwange and Riozim remained unchanged.

Foreigners were net sellers in the day, disposing of shares worth $2,9 million compared to buys worth $769,381. – Source