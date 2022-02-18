ZITF 2022 to focus on local value chains

HARARE – The 2022 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) will explore ways to increase domestication of local value chains, chairman Busisa Moyo has said.

The multi-sectoral exhibition, held annually, will this year run from April 26 to 30 under the theme, “Rethink, Reimagine, Re-Invent Value Chains for Economic Development”.

Moyo said this year’s theme highlighted the need for disruptive thinking that enables economic players to identify future innovations, craft and implement new strategies as the environment and needs of the business continue to shift.

The industry is on record calling on authorities to come up with mechanisms to enhance the localisation of value chains across all the critical sectors of the economy.

Among the identified sectors that contribute significantly to the economy are agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.

ZITF’s 2022 edition will thus focus on the need for strategic transformation in the configuration and operation of local and regional value chains (RVCs) by leveraging networking opportunities at the trade show.

Moyo said highlighted that the fair would have conversations that will push for new approaches to business in line with the National Development strategy (NDS 1).

He noted that participants will be exposed to thought-provoking discussions that will shape business models and supply chains to become more agile and resilient.

“ZITF 2022 promises to deliver on its promise as a demonstrative theatre for Zimbabwean businesses offering investment prospects, learning content and consultative opportunities that are imperative to the national development agenda.

“The ZITF theme is also in line with the National Development Strategy, which seeks to create new and accelerate domestication of existing value chains by promoting diversification and competitiveness,” said Moyo.

The objective of this year’s edition dovetails with Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube’s endeavor to extend incentives to local industry in order to drive domestication of value chains while diversifying the export revenue basket.

Business advocacy groups have lately been calling for meaningful import substitution incentives for localisation of value chains, domestication of raw materials and inputs for the agricultural, manufacturing, mining and tourism industries under a comprehensive plan.

They have also implored the Government to drive for a supportive economic environment in 2022 for the realisation of a better economy.

Chief among the calls is the need to fine-tune the auction system to tame the runaway foreign exchange rates on the parallel market.

Meanwhile, ZITF has indicated that exhibition bookings are now open and the response to the sales and marketing efforts has been very positive.

Organizers of the fair have pledged to continue to work with local and national health authorities to structure the show in a manner that complies with health and safety regulations to minimise exposure the risk to Covid-19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

