ZIMRA Announces Conditions Governing Temporary Importation Of Visitors’ Vehicles

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has announced the conditions governing the temporary importation of visitors’ vehicles. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the authority said visitors to Zimbabwe bringing in a foreign registered private vehicle may be issued with a Temporary Import Permit (TIP) by ZIMRA upon entry into Zimbabwe. Read the statement:

Who is a visitor?

A visitor is any person who is not resident in Zimbabwe but travels to Zimbabwe for a specified period from their arrival. This includes Zimbabweans working or living in other countries and with valid residence or work permits of the respective countries.

Types of vehicles eligible for Temporary Import Permit (TIP)

Passenger-type motor vehicles commonly known as saloon cars or sedans and station wagons

Goods carrying motor- vehicles with a gross vehicle weight not exceeding 5 tonnes such as pick-ups and double cabs

Passenger carrying motor vehicles with a seating capacity not exceeding 15 people including the driver

Trailers and caravans pulled by the above vehicles.

Any other vehicles which do not fit the above descriptions, for example a passenger carrying vehicle with seating capacity exceeding 15 people, would require a Commercial Temporary Import Permit (CTIP) covered by a Commercial Vehicle Guarantee obtainable from a Zimbabwean registered clearing agent with the relevant bond.

Conditions Governing the TIP

The vehicle should be for the personal use of the visitor

The driver should undertake to remove the vehicle from Zimbabwe at the expiry of the TIP or at the time they leave Zimbabwe, whichever occurs first

No visitor shall sell, offer, or display for sale, lease, hire, lend, pledge or dispose of the vehicle in any other manner to any resident in Zimbabwe without prior written authority of the Commissioner General of ZIMRA and payment of full duty applicable at the time the vehicle was imported into Zimbabwe

In the event of extended stay of the visitor, the TIP holder should approach the nearest ZIMRA office for extension of the TIP upon payment of Carbon Tax and insurance.

In the case of a breakdown or an accident, the holder of the TIP should report to the nearest ZIMRA office immediately over and above making a report to the Police.

Points to Note

Drivers of the foreign registered vehicles should read and understand the declaration and undertaking at the bottom of the TIP before signing it and ensure all details entered are true and correct.

Post-clearance checks may be done at any given time by ZIMRA Officials to check on compliance. These can be in the form of roadblocks and patrols.

Any breach of the conditions governing the temporary importation of visitors’ vehicles will result in the vehicle being liable to seizure

Beware of touts, seek the assistance of ZIMRA Officers at the points of entry.

More Pindula News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...