Zimnat targets clients through online parties

Insurance giant, Zimnat, has launched online cocktail parties dubbed Gungano/Umhlangano.

The inaugural event was held on Friday with Zimnat Life Assurance customers offered food and drinks at their preferred location 30 minutes before the online party.

Zimnat group marketing executive Tatenda Marongwe said the company realised that it was important to interact with customers virtually in the face of Covid-19.

“We believe in dancing in the rain. That is how the concept of the Gungano/Umhlangano Online Cocktail Party was born,” she said.

“Today’s (Friday’s) event was the first such online cocktail party. It was so successful that we will continue to hold such events for various clusters of clients until such a time when we can meet physically.”

Zimnat has put in place protocols, in line with World Health Organisation recommendations, to play its part in contributing to efforts to flatten the Covid-19 curve. The Zimnat Group is a diversified financial services which incorporates Zimnat Life Assurance, Zimnat General Insurance, Zimnat Financial Services, Zimnat Asset Management and the Funeral Services Group.