Zimborders CEO to grace Beitbridge corporate awards

BEITBRIDGE – Zimborders Consortium Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Francois Diedrechsen will be the guest of honour at the second edition of Beitbridge Business Expo Corporate and People’s Choice awards.

The annual event will take place at a local lodge on March 23.

The awards which fall into 35 categories are meant to promote and award leadership, service excellence and community service in the border town.

Zimborders is a consortium of Zimbabweans, South Africans, international entrepreneurs and financial institutions and experts who were awarded a US$300 million contract to upgrade and modernise Beitbridge Border Post.

The awards are organised by Beitbridge Business Expo Association (BBEA) in partnership with the Municipality of Beitbridge.

BBEA chairperson and Lanaheil Investments director, Dr Anna Muleya confirmed the development to Two Nations.

Dr Muleya said this year’s event will have a live performance by the Travellers’ band, an Afro fusion group based in Gweru.

The event will start at 5 pm till late.

The event will again use last year’s theme, “Beitbridge 24/7”. Proceeds from the event will go towards the development of Beitbridge Showground which BBEA is establishing in the town.

“We will use the same theme we used last year because we think the goal is not yet achieved. Businesses in Beitbridge must adopt the 24/7 system so that we have all goods and services on sale throughout the day as travellers pass through the town. All proceeds will go towards Beitbridge Showground Project,” she said.

Dr Muleya said the objective of the event is to create a culture of competition and excellence within businesses and organisations and have a day when the whole town attends the annual premium event – corporates and individuals meeting in one venue and celebrating achievements accomplished.

This year will have 35 categories which is an increase from 18 for last year.

Nine categories will go under public voting, 24 under adjudicators’ voting and two will be decided by the Beitbridge Business Expo Committee.

“This year’s event is going to be bigger and better, there will be more categories than last year. This year we are incorporating all entities we left out last year. The program will be interesting,” she added.

Categories that fall under public voting include; Event of the Year, Fast Food Outlet of the year, Medical facility of the year, Insurance Company of the year, Media house of the year whilst adjudicators’ voting categories include; Small Business (SME) of the Year, Smart-up Business of the year, Public Service department of the year, Young Entrepreneur of the year, Gender equality recognition award, Clearing Agency of the year and Most innovative company of the year, Quasi Government/Parastatal of the year.

Two categories to be voted by the Beitbridge Business Expo Committee include Community Champion of the year (3) and Lifetime Achievement Award (2)

Dr Muleya said they are hoping that the event will inspire and encourage businesses and people in Beitbridge to be more competitive and socially responsible.

Beitbridge Business Expo Treasurer General, Peter Zvenyika said the event plays a vital role in promoting excellence, fostering innovation and recognising the hard work and dedication of businesses and individuals in the Beitbridge community.

Entries for the awards are open to all business types in Beitbridge and entrance fees are pegged at US$80 per person and US$700 for a table of 10. – Masvingo Mirror

