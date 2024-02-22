Zimbabwe’s Mukuyu ranked 2nd largest Sub-Saharan Africa discovery in 2023

Spread the love

MUKUYU has been recognised as the second largest discovery made in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2023 by global energy research firm, Wood Mackenzie.

In an update by Invictus Energy Limited on independent analysis conducted on its 80% owned and operated Cabora Bassa project in Zimbabwe, Mukuyu’s placing as an estimated 230 million boe (1.3 TCF) resource follows two gas discoveries from the Upper and Lower Angwa reservoirs declared by Invictus in December 2023.

The review also notes that regional exploration yielded seven discoveries from a total of 17 wells drilled across the subcontinent in 2023, with Invictus accounting for two of the discoveries.

Invictus also noteed that there remains substantial upside through further drilling to convert prospective resources in the Mukuyu field into contingent resources and subsequently mature them to reserves.

They declared two material discoveries after recovering a total of 15 downhole gas and gas-condensate samples from both the Upper and Lower Angwa Formation targets in the Mukuyu-2 / ST-1 well during its December drilling campaign.

The dual discoveries confirm the incredible potential of the Mukuyu gas field and define a new petroleum province in the Cabora Bassa basin, where the company holds a dominant acreage position of 360 000ha in proximity to a high-demand energy market with established delivery infrastructure.

Invictus managing director, Mr Scott Macmillan said having Mukuyu recognised as one of the largest discoveries in 2023 and acknowledged among several multinationals confirms our confidence in the quality and scale of this new gas field in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“There remains significant upside for Invictus to build on the Mukuyu discovery and convert prospective resources in undrilled fault blocks in the Mukuyu field into contingent resources, laying the pathway to mature the reserves through further drilling,” he said.

He added, “Invictus’ dominant 360 000ha position in the Cabora Bassa basin provides the company with further opportunities to deliver subsequent discoveries from its substantial portfolio of drill-ready prospects and leads following the basin opening discoveries delivered from the first two wells.”

