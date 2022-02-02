Zimbabwe’s Almin Metal Industries all set for further expansion

The Harare, headquartered Zimbabwean manufacturing company, Almin Metal Industries Limited is all set to open three new branches in March 2022 as part of its drive for business expansion.

In 1969, Almin Metal Industries was founded, while the company is in the business of manufacturing and supply of aluminium profiles for architecture, irrigation and general engineering purposes. However, the new branches will be in Gweru, Kwekwe and Mutare.

The metal product producer owns and operates an aluminium extrusion facility in Harare and it is the only one in Zimbabwe that has vertically integrated aluminium processing capabilities comprising of an extrusion plant and metal finishing operations such as anodising and powder coating. The company also has a branch in Bulawayo.

Ntombizodwa Mhlophe, the National Sales Manager of Almin Industries said, “The Company was on an expansion drive as it targets to open three new branches this year.”

“We are on expansion programme as we are opening a new branch in Gweru in February. In April, we also intend to open another branch in Mutare and in August we will open another one in Kwekwe.”

Mhlophe added, “The expansion was inspired by the desire to boost domestic production and drive exports of aluminium products to countries like Zambia.”

“We will be venturing into exports to Zambia and Botswana so there is a lot we have planned to grow the company and its name.”

Alongside, the top commodity exporter of the nation, the metals processing sector is one of the key economic pillars.

Mhlophe further added, “Almin Industries was producing its own aluminium products while most of its competitors were import finished products for resale.”

“Our operations were self-sufficient as it was operating a facility for melting, alloying and casting extrusion billet and also operates a light metal foundry”, the company said.

Almin Metal’s products are majorly sold to property developers, architects, shop-fitters or fabricators, contractors, farmers and individuals.

