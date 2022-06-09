Zimbabwean UK-based actuary appointed member of Bank of England’s Committee

Marjorie Ngwenya (42), a British-born Zimbabwean-raised actuary, has been appointed a member of the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Committee, which supervises banks and investment firms. She is former president of the UK Institute and Faculty of Actuaries.

She said: “I am delighted to be appointed as an external member of the Prudential Regulation Committee as it considers a number of important issues, including the Future Regulatory Framework Review and Solvency II reforms.

“…I look forward to contributing my international financial services experience in support of the work of the Committee.” Ngwenya is an actuary and also holds a Master of Science degree in leadership and strategy from the London Business School.