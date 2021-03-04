Zimbabwean named MD of pan-African reinsurer

HARARE – Pan-African reinsurer Continental Reinsurance has appointed Lawrence Mutsunge Nazare as the Group Managing Director.

Nzare will be succeeding Dr Femi Oyetunji, who is set to retire at the end of this month. He will support the transition process during this period.

He has over 30 years’ experience in the insurance industry, starting his career with Zimbabwe Reinsurance Corporation in 1990.

He then moved to Intermarket Reinsurance in 1999 and left as Managing Director in 2010 to join Continental Reinsurance as the Group Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Continental Re, Chief Ajibola Ogunshola said: “Mr Nazare, a seasoned insurer, has been on the Company’s executive leadership as Group Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer for over ten years. With more than three decades in the industry, he brings to the role a deep understanding and experience of our business, the industry and the markets in which we operate.

“He is an agile and purpose-driven leader with an impressive track record of delivering consistent, high-quality performance. The Board welcomes him to the role and wishes him a resounding success.”

Oyetunji commented: “I congratulate Mr Nazare on his appointment. I know his commitment, and I am highly confident that Continental Re will continue to prosper under his leadership. His appointment demonstrates the strength of Continental Re’s succession planning and talent pipeline.”

Nazare added: “It’s an honour to lead a truly pan-African brand with capable teams across all our regions. Our focus will continue to be the provision of a unique offering to our clients and partners and the delivery of long-term growth and value to all stakeholders.

“Our people, our systems and processes that conform to global best practices, and our exacting standards and winning culture, are key factors that we leverage on.”

“I wish to extend my gratitude to Dr Femi for his outstanding leadership and mentorship, and I look forward to working with him closely during the transition.”