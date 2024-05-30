Zimbabwe Set to Construct US$13bn Mapinga Mines to Energy Industrial Park in June

Spread the love

HARARE, Zimbabwe,– In a significant move to harness the benefits of the green revolution, the Zimbabwean government has announced that construction for Phase 1 of the Mapinga Mines to Energy Industrial Park will commence in June.

This initiative aims to enhance the beneficiation and value addition of the country’s mineral resources, particularly lithium.

The Mapinga Mines to Energy Park, according to Mining Zimbabwe Magazine, is designed to bridge the gap between raw material extraction and value-added manufacturing. It will foster the development of industries for commodities such as lithium batteries and electric vehicles, positioning Zimbabwe as a key player in the global green energy market.

This ambitious project will feature a comprehensive infrastructure including:

A coking plant with an annual capacity of 1.2 million metric tonnes of coke and 130,000 metric tonnes of lithium salt.

Two 300-megawatt power stations.

A graphite processing plant.

A nickel-chromium alloy smelter.

A nickel sulfate plant.

These facilities will be supported by robust power supply and logistics networks, ensuring efficient production and distribution.

According to Minister of Information, Honorable J. Muswere, Vice President Retired General Constantine Guvheya Chiwenga, who chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Establishment of the Mines to Energy Industrial Park in Mapinga, briefed the Cabinet on the project.

The industrial park, which will span over 500 hectares, is set to be implemented in phases, with Phase 1 beginning in June 2024. The government will hold a shareholding in this venture.

This development underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to advancing its industrial capacity and capitalizing on its abundant natural resources to drive economic growth and sustainability.

