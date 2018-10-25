Zimbabwe restricts exports of basic commodities

Authorities at Kariba and Chirundu border posts have reduced the number of days on which Zimbabwean can cross to trade their wares in Zambia using passes.

An agreement reached between border authorities in Zimbabwe and their Zambian counterparts, effective this week, traders from both countries will only be allowed to trade on Mondays and Thursdays.

Department of Immigrations Area Manager for Kariba Mr Joshua Chibundu confirmed the development today.

He said, according to an agreement with their Zambian counterparts, traders had been given only two days per week to sell their products across the border.

“The restrictions are a temporary measure aimed at curbing the outflow of basic commodities which are currently in short supply in local shops and supermarkets.

“The measures are aimed at curbing shortage of basic goods in local shops and also in a way contributing to the stabilising prices of goods,” he said.