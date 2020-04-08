Zimbabwe national airline reveals re-launch strategy

HARARE – National flag carrier, Air Zimbabwe says it is finalizing the post-covid-19 re-launch plan which is anchored on creation of a robust domestic and regional network.

Air Zimbabwe which suspended all flights on the 26th of last month in line with directives on travel restrictions issued by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus says it finalizing the formulation of a post-covid-19 re-launch strategy.

Air Zimbabwe Spokesperson, FirstmeVitori while return to normalcy for the global aviation industry will not be instant, the airline is working on a robust domestic and regional network as well as increased frequencies.

‘We full appreciate that return to normalcy will not be instant but certainly a gradual process. Our strategy shall revolve around deployment of narro bodied equipment on traditional as well as additional routes. We also intend to develop a hub and spoke network with an emphasis of two hubs Harare and Victoria Falls,’ said FirstmeVitori – Air Zimbabwe Spokesperson .

According to the airline; there are plans to have additional regional routes which include Lusaka, Kinshasa and Lubumbashi.

As part of the strategy, the airline intends to make use of the Victoria Falls as a tourism hub linking key domestic destinations such as Matopos, Kariba and Buffalo Range to cities such as Cape Town, Maun and Windhoek.

Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe -TBCZ, Vice President,Wengai Nhau believes that recapitalization of the airline remains critical to ensure that it plays its role in facilitating travel and trade.

‘There is no doubt that the airline has a critical role to play in the promotion of trade and travel. Going forward what will be key is the recapitalization of the entity to ensure that it operates efficiently and returns to profitability,’ said Nhau.

Apart from planned increase in domestic frequencies which will see daily morning and evening services to Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, the airline is optimistic of resuming international flights in the short to medium term with London and Beijing among the priority routes.