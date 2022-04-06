Zimbabwe mines see $10 billion funding shortfall over five years

HARARE (Bloomberg)- Zimbabwe’s mining industry sees a funding shortfall of $10 billion over the next five years, a challenge compounded by erratic power supplies and exchange-rate volatility.

While Zimbabwe has the world’s third-biggest reserves of platinum-group metals, plus gold, diamond and chrome mines, development has been stymied by political instability, economic collapse and rules that deter foreign investment. While mining is projected to generate earnings of $5.5 billion this year, it faces a number of headwinds, the country’s Chamber of Mines said in its latest commodity outlook report.