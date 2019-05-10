Zimbabwe markets vision in London

The Africa Financial Services Investment Conference currently underway in London is an ideal platform in sharing the country’s trajectory and new realities in investment opportunities Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Minister Mutsvangwa is leading the country’s delegation to the three-day conference.

This is the first time the country is attending the annual conference, which is described as the largest Africa investment gathering in Europe and one of the most important globally.

Some 1 000 delegates and more than 40 business leaders from Africa are attending the event which comes at a time the continent has become one of the fastest growing regions in the world.

In an interview with ZBC after her presentation at the conference, Minister Mutsvangwa said Team Zimbabwe is putting the record straight in terms of policies being undertaken in the Second Republic.

“We are talking about what Government needs to be implementing in terms of policies, strategies to make sure that we create a friendly environment.

“We have been talking about what has been happening in Zimbabwe and that the growth of Africa is low including Zimbabwe and our job here is to make sure that we put the right narrative, our President’s mantra that Zimbabwe is open for business,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Minister Mutsvangwa made a presentation on investment opportunities in Zimbabwe during the country’s focus session, which took place yesterday afternoon.

ZimTrade chief executive Mr Allan Majuru also made a presentation, among others.

“I am sure that the interest that has been shown by investors shows that we will have successful intersessions and I want to continue to say Zimbabwe is open for business,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

In her briefing, Minister Mutsvanga outlined the country’s Transitional Stabilisation Programme and explained the raft other reforms being implemented by Government to make the country more attractive to international capital.

The session was hosted by the Zimbabwe is Open For Business Forum which was established to promote President Mnangagwa’s vision by helping link investors with opportunities in Zimbabwe.