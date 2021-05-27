Zimbabwe Finance Minister courts US investors

HARARE – Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube last week conducted a virtual investor roadshow with United States of America investors.

The virtual meeting, which was hosted by Washington based American think tank Atlantic Council, focused on Zimbabwe’s reform agenda and attracting investment post-Covid 19.

“Zimbabwe roadshow highlighted investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and the continued effort and gains from economic reforms,” Mthuli said through his Twitter handle.

US and international companies also represented on the panel provided their own perspectives on doing business in Zimbabwe, Mthuli said.

Part of the panel from the private sector were Jaco Beyers, Managing Director of John Deere Africa Middle East; Nyimpini Mabunda, CEO for Southern Africa at General Electric; and Samuel Matsekete, Group CEO of Old Mutual Zimbabwe.

In addition to the American private sector, the US government representatives from White House and State department also participated in the Zimbabwe virtual roadshow.

Zimbabwe is currently under some restrictive measures from the United States, which makes it difficult for US companies and some global lenders to deal with Zimbabwe based entities.

Government blames the measures for the country’s struggling economy, while critics blame bad government policies for causing economic decline. – Business Weekly