Zimbabwe, Belarus discuss cooperation prospects in trade

MINSK, (BelTA) – Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) Mikhail Myatlikov met with President of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Mike Kamungeremu.

The meeting was also attended by Charge d’Affaires of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the Republic of Belarus Kudakwashe Lawrence Goniva, BelTA learned from the BelTA press service.

The parties focused on the current issues and prospects of Belarusian-Zimbabwean trade and economic cooperation, as well as successful examples of the implementation of Belarusian developments in the production facilities in Zimbabwe.

Mike Kamungeremu outlined the key areas where Zimbabwean business sees the greatest potential for partnership with Belarus. These are agriculture and agricultural engineering, tourism, assembly plants, infrastructure development, including construction of roads, dams, and solar power plants. According to him, there are also proposals for cooperation in geological exploration.

In addition, the Zimbabwean party noted the importance of the exchange of delegations at various levels to establish and develop partnerships between the two countries, sharing experiences and advanced technologies.

