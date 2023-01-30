Zimbabwe-Belarus business forum opens in Harare

HARARE, (BelTA) – The Belarus-Zimbabwe business forum opened in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, BelTA has learned.

The event is taking place in the run-up to the state visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Zimbabwe. He is expected to arrive in the afternoon. Aleksandr Lukashenko is to be greeted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa personally.

In the meantime, officials and representatives of business circles have the opportunity to communicate and discuss cooperation prospects.

According to the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the most promising areas of bilateral cooperation include healthcare, food, light industry, mechanical engineering, metallurgy, fuel and energy complex, mining, chemical industry, woodworking industry.

