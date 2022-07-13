Zimbabwe allows struggling telcos to raise prices

HARARE – The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has allowed the country’s telcos to implement tariff increases to help them combat soaring inflation and a weakening local currency.

The last headline tariff review was made in September last year, since when inflation has risen from 51% to more than 191% as of June 2022, The Herald writes.

Last month state-owned fixed line operator TelOne said it was struggling to stay in business amid the ongoing economic crisis and called on POTRAZ to conduct a tariff review.

TelOne and rival operator Econet Wireless immediately hiked their prices after the POTRAZ announcement, with Econet’s voice call rates rising from ZWD10.01 (USD0.027) per minute to ZWD16.11.

Meanwhile, the cost of TelOne’s 10GB data bundle has increased from ZWD1,499 a month to ZWD2,413. Other local providers are expected to introduce similar tariff increases.

