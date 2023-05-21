Zim seeks enhanced ease of doing business

THE government’s ease of doing business drive has opened opportunities for exports leveraging on agricultural prowess to sustain the country’s foreign currency earnings.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing trade deficits associated with a huge import bill of finished products, playing second fiddle regionally to South Africa and Internationally to China.

The advent of the second republic has reconfigured the economy to increase export earnings and for the first time, Zimbabwe registered US$11 billion in foreign currency earnings in 2022, signalling the efficacy of policies being implemented.

In pursuit of this vision, the country’s export promotion body Zimtrade has been fighting to increase the ease of doing export business through streamlining of regulations and other mandatory export licences thereby creating unlimited export opportunities for local companies.

“Zimbabwe is ticking the right boxes as far as pushing for ease of doing export business which is a critical pillar in the economic transformation of the country.

“So far we have managed to reduce the number of regulations needed for one to get an export licence and this has worked for us as a nation as evidenced by the record earnings we got in 2022,” said Zimtrade CEO, Mr Allan Majuru.

Zimbabwe’s economic journey is premised on the all-inclusive target of becoming an upper-middle-class society by 2030-ZBC

