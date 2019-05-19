Zanu PF youths condemn wanton price hikes

Zanu PF National Youth League has condemned unjustifiable price increases of basic commodities across the market saying the sabotage behaviour undermines efforts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa of stabilising the economy and the attainment of vision 2030.

Prices of basic commodities such as cooking oil and sugar in supermarkets and other retail outlets continue to shoot almost on a daily basis making it difficult for ordinary citizens.

Against such background, the Zanu PF National Youth League executive is conducting nationwide awareness campaigns aimed at condemning these illicit behaviours.

Addressing youths gathered at Chipinge Country Club, National Youth Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu and Secretary for Finance Getrude Mutandi attacked those who are deliberately causing price instabilities in the market taking advantage of the free reign market economy opened by President Mnangagwa.

“President Mnangagwa will not impose prices or price control measures but businesses should not take advantage of his stance,” he said.

“If we continue to increase prices ourselves, it’s only us who suffer in the end. President Mnangagwa is building the economy but some are deliberately fighting his vision and we totally condemn such,” said Mutandi.

The youth league also addressed youths at Nhedziwa in Chimanimani with the same agenda of raising awareness on the causes and how they as a party can counter unjustifiable price increases by businesses.