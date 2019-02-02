World Bank praises Zimbabwe’s achievements in Public Procurement reform

The World Bank has noted accomplishments made by President Mnangagwa’s government in reforming its public procurement system. The reforms, it says, should catalyze further development. The World Bank supported the procurement reform through a $2 million grant under the Zimbabwe Reconstruction Fund.

Said the World Bank:

It is significant how Zimbabwe is succeeding in reforming its public procurement system while simultaneously facing multi-faceted challenges marked by a series of political, economic, and financial shocks. The adoption of the new procurement legal framework and the establishment of PRAZ with a board of directors representing all regions in the country, as well as from the public and private sectors, with a majority of women representation, clearly demonstrate the cultural changes in institutional arrangements in Zimbabwe’s public sector.

The World Bank notes the following accomplishments:

Adoption of modern Public Procurement Regulations that define the legal, institutional, and procedural framework. The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act came into force on January 2018.

Establishment of the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) and Board appointed in January 2018.

Development and promulgation of Procurement Regulations, Standard Bidding Documents (SBDs) and Guidelines.

Development of Training of Trainers course materials. Roll out of this training program is underway whilst a professionalization and certification module is being developed.

Development of Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) strategy, e-GP Guidelines and Business Process Re-Engineering Report.